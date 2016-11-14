The next stage: Will anti-Trump marches become a movement?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators upset over the election of Donald Trump have marched in cities around the country over the past week, and some are making plans to be in Washington for his inauguration Jan. 20. But whether marches will become a movement is an open question.

At this early stage, the protesters who have taken to the streets to brand Trump a bigot and a sexist and chant “Not my president!” appear to be mostly venting their frustrations.

They do not seem to have coalesced behind overall leaders or a common set of demands.

Columbia University professor Todd Gitlin, who was a leader in the student anti-war movement in the ‘60s, says a movement requires priorities and recruiting, among other things.

And eventually, he says, it requires plunging into state and local politics to try to change things at the national level.