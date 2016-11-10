The streak stands at 14

For the 14th consecutive election, Ottawa County voters have accurately predicted who becomes U.S. president.

Trump, a Republican, received 57 percent of the total county vote, obtaining about 20 more percentage points than Hillary Clinton, a Democrat.

At 14 correct picks, it’s by far the longest active presidential voting streak — dating back to 1964, when Lyndon Johnson won the national election — among all 88 counties in Ohio.

Ohio, heralded by many as the key state for White House candidates to secure victory, also began a similar streak 52 years ago: Both the state and Ottawa County have correctly selected who becomes president.

“We’re proud to continue that trend,” Ottawa County Republican Party chairwoman Carolyn Adams said. “A lot of people worked very hard to bring the victory home.”

Adams wants to convey the trend to Trump’s people in hopes he visits Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Marblehead, Put-in-Bay or some other political subdivision within the county’s boundaries.

“We would love to have our new president-elect come here,” Adams said.

Ottawa County 2016 presidential voting results

1. Donald Trump (R): 12,389 votes (56.7 percent)

2. Hillary Clinton (D): 8,136 votes (37 percent)

3. Gary Johnson (I): 935 votes (4.3 percent)

4. Write-in: 198 (< 1 percent)

5. Jill Stein (G): 143 (< 1 percent)

6. Richard Duncan (I): 139 (<1 percent)

Source: Ottawa County Board of Elections

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel