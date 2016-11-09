Republican majorities grow in Ohio House and Senate

That may be bad news for Democrats, but that fact also will benefit Erie and Ottawa counties, which both men represent, Arndt and Gardner said Wednesday in separate telephone interviews with the Register.

Arndt said it's simply a fact that being a member of the majority party makes it much easier to pass legislation, and to get your local projects included when lawmakers approve a capital budget, which this year provided funding for renovating the Sandusky State Theatre in downtown Sandusky, for building a new water quality lab at the Erie County Health Department and for improving Milan Township's government building.

"We would never have gotten the money for the State Theatre, the lab, the detox facility or even the elevator for Milan Township Hall. That would not have happened if I had not been in the majority," Arndt said.

After Tuesday's election, Republicans now enjoy a 66-33 majority in the Ohio House.

"We picked up one more seat," Arndt said.

Arndt contributed to that by defeating Democrat Larry Hartlaub in the House District 89 race for Erie and Ottawa counties. Norwalk businessman Dick Stein also did his bit for the GOP cause, winning an open House District 57 seat in a race in Huron County against County Commissioner Tom Dunlap.

Meanwhile, in the Ohio Senate, Republicans also picked up one seat, given them a 24-9 edge, Gardner said.

"I expect I'll continue to be very involved in education and in budget issues," Gardner said. "Regardless of what committee I'm on, I'll be in the forefront of Lake Erie."

Gardner is seeking a leadership post in the Senate and expects to have news about that effort soon. Senate leadership elections will be Tuesday.

Arndt, meanwhile, gets along well with House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. Rosenberger called Arndt Tuesday night to congratulate the local lawmaker.

"I have a very good relationship with the speaker. He's been up a couple of different times to knock on doors for me," Arndt said.

During his campaign, Arndt refused to say who he supports for president and said that he pays little attention to national politics. The rest of the country may have stayed up all night Tuesday night, but Arndt said he went to bed at midnight, consistent with his philosophy.

"Only concern yourself with the stuff you have control over," he said.