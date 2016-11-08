Voters approve BCS Schools levy

The renewal levy secured 64 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Taxes will not increase.

This levy, which was originally approved in 1991, is for district operating expenses. It generates $1.6 million annually, said Guy Parmigian, superintendent for Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools.

“The board placed this levy renewal before the voters of Benton-Carroll-Salem School District because the funds generated are essential to the operations of the district, and directly benefit all students in classrooms,” Parmigian previously told the Register.

He continued: “The board of education has remained committed to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and to operating within its means”

Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools

What: A 4.33-mill five-year renewal levy for operation expenses.

FOR: 3,411

AGAINST: 1,898

According to unofficial results.

