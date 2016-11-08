Voters reject Danbury Township Hall levy

Securing only 47 percent of the total vote, township residents didn’t support a levy that would have funded the project to rejuvenate the aged government building, according to unofficial results.

The levy would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $60 for one year. It would have generated about $500,000.

“We’ve needed additional funding for this project because of cuts in state and local taxes,” Danbury trustee Charlie Scott said. “We’ve done some renovations with general fund money, but there just isn’t enough money to go around for this project anymore.”

The hall, which was originally two school buildings that were moved to the present location, was in need of a facelift. Trustees decided to overhaul the building, rather than build a new hall.

It’s unclear how village trustees will proceed without funding from a new levy.

Township Hall levy

• What: A one-year 1.65-mill levy for renovation and improving Danbury Township Hall.

• FOR: 1,095

• AGAINST: 1,208

According to unofficial results.

