Voters elect Republican OC commissioners

Two commissioner seats were up for grabs.

Incumbent Mark Stahl secured 62 percent of the vote in one race, defeating challenger Chris Redfern. In the other race, Republican challenger Mark Coppeler defeated incumbent JoEllen Regal by attaining 52 percent of the votes

Stahl and Coppeler both spoke with the Register Tuesday evening. They offered a few words about their victories:

• Stahl: “I think it was a long and hard campaign. The residents of Ottawa County spoke, and not we’re going to have to perform. We’re going to start gearing up for next year.”

• Coppeler: “We have to make sure we’re fiscally responsible. I want to make sure our budgets stay under control.”

Stahl, Redfern, Coppeler and Regal faced off in a debate hosted by Oak Harbor High School in October. The candidates debated about key issues facing Ottawa County.

Stahl and Coppeler voiced their top goals for their new terms.

• Stahl: “We’re going to continue to work on Lake Erie’s health, that’s a priority for us. Additionally, we should work to create an environment more friendly for businesses and jobs. Finally, I want to focus on the heroin issue. I want us to continue to get out in front of the people to educate them about this problem. I also want us to reach out to the state for financial support to fight the epidemic.”

• Coppeler: “Obviously the No. 1 goal is to see what we can do to bring more business and jobs into Ottawa County. I also want us to help the existing businesses. Now that the election is over, we’ll see what we can do. I also want to focus on Lake Erie water quality. Those are the things I campaiged on, and that’s where I want my focus.”

Ottawa County commission races

Note: Two seats were up for re-election

• Stahl: 13,349

• Redfern: 7,994

• Regal: 10,007

• Coppeler: 10,970

According to unofficial results

