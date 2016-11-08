Voters support Port Clinton fire levy

Attaining 82 percent of the votes, the renewal levy supports local firefighters independetly from the city’s general fund, according to unofficial results.

The levy will generate about $235,000 annually for general operation expenses. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $69 each year.

The five-year levy was first introduced in 2006 and renewed in 2011.

Port Clinton fire Chief Kent Johnson explained the levy’s importance.

“The dollars generated allow the fire department to continue providing the excellent service the community deserves,” Johnson said. “With prudent spending and accurate budgeting, we’ve been able to maintain our equipment; purchase what’s needed; and train our staff.”

He continued: “We’re also able to cover other costs related to ensuring the continued safety of the people we serve and our firefighters.”

Port Clinton fire levy

What: A 1.9 mill, five-year renewal tax levy for operating expenses.

FOR: 2,072

AGAINST: 461

According to unofficial results.

