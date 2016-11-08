Ottawa County has a new prosecutor

Securing 54 percent of the votes, challenger James VanEerten unseated incumbent Mark Mulligan, who held the position since 1997, according to unofficial results.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” VanEerten told the Register. “I knew I had a shot, but, whenever you’re going against an incumbent who was in office that long, you’re the underdog.”

VanEerten worked in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court as a magistrate and later as a court administrator. He initiated several programs to assist residents during his tenure, including programs to help those suffering from drug addiction.

VanEerten said he will continue those efforts as prosecutor.

“I want to focus on the drug epidemic,” VanEerten said. “That is a major goal of mine. Focusing on that epidemic has been a project for a while, and I’d like to continue working on it.”

Additionally, VanEerten said he will look to improve collaboration between the prosecutor’s office and local law enforcement.

VanEerten and Mulligan clashed during their campaigns. Their contest came to a head during the prosecutor debate at the Liberty Aviation Museum in October.

Mulligan’s wife had previously served on an Ottawa County jury. That topic, among others, were hot-button issues during the debate.

Mulligan accused VanEerten of leaking his wife’s jury questionnaire to the public.

“My wife received a letter from James,” Mulligan said during the debate. “It says that the (jury) questionnaire would be treated confidentially. My wife's questionnaire was put on the internet by his campaign.”

VanEerten fired back, denying his campaign had anything to do with the release.

“There was nothing put online by my campaign,” VanEerten said. “Whether to turn over a questionnaire rests with the clerk of courts. The clerk has a legal advisor. That advisor was Mr. Mulligan.”

It’s not clear what Mulligan will do following his 19-year tenure as Ottawa County’s prosecutor.

“I had a lot of nice support and I enjoyed the campaign,” Mulligan told the Register. “I have a number of lawsuits I’m considering. Other than that, my options are wide open.”

Mulligan refused to elaborate on who the lawsuits could be against or why they would be filed.

Ottawa County prosecutor race

Mark Mulligan: 9,564

James VanEerten: 11,682

According to unofficial results

