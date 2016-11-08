Tim Braun is new Sandusky County Prosecutor

FREMONT — Sandusky County residents voted in a new prosecutor to attack the drug epidemic and restore trust in the prosecutor's office.

Fremont attorney Tim Braun was elected with 59 percent of the vote to become Sandusky County Prosecutor come January, according to unofficial results from the Sandusky County Board of Elections.

“The first thing I have to do is get a staff together, then start tackling the problems of the county,” Braun said. “I am humbled by the amount of support I got. People wanted a change and they got it.”

Braun campaigned on attacking the county drug epidemic, which has caused a dramatic increase in cases coming into the small understaffed office, stressing limited resources.

He also talked about restoring trust of the public in the criminal justice institutions

Braun also campaigned on enforcing real estate tax collection to help fund schools, townships, emergency services and libraries.

Braun had called out Stierwalt for not managing his office effectively and for failing to initially prosecute elected officials, such as Sheriff Kyle Overmyer and former detective Sean O'Connell. Braun also touched on the professionalism of the office and the complaints by numerous families.

Stierwalt took the defeat in stride.

“We worked hard but the citizens in the county felt it was time for a change,” Stierwalt said. “I look forward to working with Mr. Braun to make the transition smooth.”

This election was not the first time both men squared off.

Stierwalt narrowly beat out Braun 54 to 46 percent of the vote when the two faced each other in 2012.

Tom Stierwalt 10,860

Tim Braun 15,412

