Steve Arndt wins two-year term in Ohio House

Unofficial results released by the election boards showed that Arndt decisively carried both Erie and Ottawa counties.

"I'm very humbled, quite frankly. I thought this was going to be an extremely difficult race to win," Arndt told the Register Tuesday night. "I'm just overwhelmed with the amount of support that I've received."

Arndt said he's worked hard to stay in touch with local officials and local voters. He said he's been to city council meetings, township trustee meetings and school board meetings and has tried hard to be helpful when constituents call to report a problem.

He said he’s told his aide in his Columbus office that when a constituent calls, “If they have a problem, we have a problem.”

"People realize we were very sincere in what we were trying to do," he said.

His Democratic challenger, Larry Hartlaub, is the Ottawa County auditor. He issued a concession statement.

“I had the chance to speak with Steve Arndt a few minutes ago and congratulate him on a well run campaign and a well earned victory. I look forward to working with him in my continued role as Ottawa County Auditor. I may have many strong, fundamental disagreements with Steve, but I know that we both ultimately want what’s best for our community,” Hartlaub said.

Both parties have held the district's seat in recent years.

Democrats had held the post for many years. Dennis Murray Jr. and Chris Redfern most recently held the seat for the Democratic Party.

Steve Kraus, however, won an upset victory against Redfern in 2014. Kraus was forced to resign in 2015 after being convicted of theft in a trial in Port Clinton and Republican officials then appointed Arndt, a longtime Ottawa County commissioner, to replace Kraus.

Ohio House, District 89

• Steve Arndt, 34,139

• Larry Hartlaub, 21,964