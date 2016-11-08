Sandusky supports increasing city commission term limits

SANDUSKY — Three really is greater than two.

Sandusky voters overwhelmingly supported a charter change to increase city commission term limits.

The new law, taking effect Jan. 1, stipulates voters can elect commissioners three times in a row, thus serving 12 consecutive years. Today commissioners can only serve two times in a row, equating to eight years.

After sitting out four full successive years, a former commissioner can run again and serve a maximum of three consecutive terms, or 12 years, in office.

The law would also allow appointed commissioners, filling a board vacancy, to serve three full terms after finishing a partial term of less than two years. An appointed commissioner serving for more than two years could run for two full terms but not three.

Proponents contend tacking on an extra term would provide stability and allow for veteran commissioners to help political rookies overcome a tough learning curve.

“Things you see going well today come as a result of the experience that we have on the commission,” commissioner Wes Poole said. “The community is perfectly capable of evaluating the work of individual commissioners by the work they do while they are there and vote them out if they want them gone.”

• What: Sandusky charter amendment to increase term limits

• For: 5,933

• Against: 2,900

