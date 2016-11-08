Randy Gardner wins another four-year term

With most of the unofficial results in Tuesday night, Gardner was leading with 66 percent of the vote. He won Erie County 21,149 to 13,683. He carried Ottawa County 14,314 to 6,642.

“All night long, I’ve said that with big margins comes even bigger responsibilities and obligations to serve the public. The margin was certainly beyond expectations,” Gardner said late Tuesday night. “To get greater than 60 percent of the vote in Erie County is especially gratifying.”

He said he has worked hard to pay attention to Erie County and serve it well.

Gardner intends to seek a leadership position in the Ohio Senate, although he does not plan to run for president of the Ohio Senate. He said an announcement on which post he is seeking will be made in the next few days.

District Two of the Ohio Senate covers all of Erie, Ottawa and Wood counties, most of Fulton County and the western half of Lucas County.

Gardner has served in Ohio's legislature for decades, moving back and forth between the House and the Senate. He was in the House from 1985 to 2000, in the Senate from 2001 to 2008, returned to the House from 2008 to 2012 and then returned to the Senate.

Gardner is known as an environmentalist who has been a leader in efforts to clean up Lake Erie. He authored legislation that has provided funding for several such efforts, including a grant the City of Sandusky is expected to receive soon to build up wetlands along the Sandusky Bay shoreline.

