Levy approved for Oak Harbor police

The new levy secured 52 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $100 annually. It will generate about $118,000 for everyday police operations.

Police Chief Steve Weirich said this levy is extremely important.

“The village lost a substantial amount of funding from the state, which impacted us,” Weirich said. “We used some of that funding for our equipment, which includes vehicles, breath alcohol testing equipment and tasers.”

The village tried to make substantial cuts before going to the voters.

For instance, the village trimmed more than $731,000 from its general fund, and made a total of $1.3 million in cuts throughout the village since February 2014, village administrator Randall Genzman said.

New funds will be available for Oak Harbor police to replace aging equipment.

Oak Harbor police levy

• What: A new 2.87-mill five-year police levy; to begin in 2017 if approved

• FOR: 689

• AGAINST: 630

According to unofficial results.

