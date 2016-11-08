New sheriff, new prosecutor coming to Sandusky County

FREMONT — Sandusky County has a new sheriff and a new prosecutor.

Perkins Police Lt. Chris Hilton will have a new title come January — Sheriff.

Hilton won 12,149 votes, or 46 percent, while Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer came in last with 4,336 votes, or 16 percent.

James Consolo won 9,900 votes, or 38 percent.

Fremont attorney Tim Braun becomes the Sandusky County Prosector at the beginning of the year.

Braun won 15,412, or 59 percent, of the vote while Prosecutor Thomas Stierwalt took 41 percent, or 10,860 votes.

Full Decision 2016 Coverage

RELATED: Overmyer Under Fire