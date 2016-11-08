Old ushers in new era for Erie County

BERLIN TWP. — Matt Old is ushering in a new era for the Erie County commission.

Old, a Republican, eked out a narrow victory against Democratic opponent Jim Lang to become one of three sitting commissioners.

His new four-year term starts Jan. 3, 2017, and he’ll serve alongside Democrats Bill Monaghan and Pat Shenigo.

Shenigo, who ran unopposed, also won a four-year term on Tuesday. Shenigo first took office in January 2007.

Back to Old, he secured just under 52 percent of the total vote, according to unofficial results.

“I’m just so excited and look forward to serving in the new position,” said Old, who’s an educator and a Berlin Township trustee. He must vacate his township trustee seat upon assuming commission duties.

Old replaces Democrat Tom Ferrell, who’s not seeking re-election. Voters first elected Ferrell 28 years ago. He will end up serving seven full four-year terms.

In past interviews, Old slammed Ferrell and other past officials for botching a $21 million water line district and then ignoring alarming issues discovered in recent months, compromising the entire piping system.

“We have a system of pipelines intended to last a lifetime failing after a decade,” Old said. “If there is a system-wide problem, it will be cheaper to fix it now than it will be if we continue to ignore it for another 15 years. If you bought a car and was promised it would last for 100,000 miles, and it started to break down after 10,000 miles, who wouldn’t ask questions?”

Old also wants to prioritize creating new resources to combat the area’s drug epidemic.

“We have to make sure we have facilities for both men and women in Erie County to prevent (overdoses and relapses) happening and help people,” Old said.

Lang called the results “a disappointment.”

He will, however, continue serving in his current government role.

“I want to stay a Perkins Township trustee for a long time. The people there have been good to me.”

Erie County commission

• Matt Old: 18,308

• Jim Lang: 17,026

Full Decision 2016 Coverage