Marcy Kaptur wins another term in U.S. House

Kaptur, who in recent years has turned aside a series of little-known and underfunded Republican challengers, won by about a 2 -to- 1 rate in her district.

Unofficial results showed she carried Erie County 18,163 to 11,872, and won Ottawa County 6,180 to 5,318.

Campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission for the reporting period that ended Sept. 30 showed that Kaptur had $561,597 of cash on hand. During the Jan. 1, 2015 to Sept. 30, 2016, time period, she took in $818,247 of contributions and spent $625,894.

Meanwhile Larson, who lives in the Cleveland area, reported $4,231 of cash on hand as of Sept. 30. From Jan. 1 last year to Sept. 30, he took in $26,665 in contributions and spent $22,432.

Kaptur's only recent serious challenge in recent years came in 2012, when she and another sitting Democratic Congressman, Dennis Kucinich, were placed in the same district after Congressional district lines were redrawn after the 2010 census. Kaptur decisively defeated Kucinich in the resulting Democratic primary.

Kaptur represents a district that extends along Lake Erie from Toledo to Cleveland and includes portions of Erie and Ottawa counties.

She is the most senior woman in the United States House and won her first race for Congress in 1982, winning re-election in every even-numbered year since then. She is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and serves on two subcommittees of that committee, Energy and Water Development and also Defense.

U.S. House, Ninth District (at midnight., some precincts still not in)

• Marcy Kaptur, 185,235

• Donald Larson, 85,601