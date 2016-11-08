Kelleys Island keeps tax rate in place

Securing almost 80 percent of the total count, village voters supported a levy to continue funding basic government services, according to unofficial results.

Taxes won’t increase. The owner of a $100,000 home will still pay $42.66 a year.

The levy’s approval also means about $94,500 each year will be produced for virtually all island operations, ranging from zoning, legal, maintenance, upkeep of buildings, financial, law enforcement and more.

“The levy is necessary to have sufficient revenue to continue services to the community,” village treasurer Claudia Brown said.

Kelleys Island

• What: 1.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses

• For: 220

• Against: 56