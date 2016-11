That’s what happened in the Huron County Prosecutor’s race, too.

Veteran prosecutor Daivia Kasper lost to James Sitterly.

Kasper received just 8,147 votes to Sitterly’s 15,291.

A former public defender, Sitterly will be sworn in in January.

Kasper, a felony prosecutor in office for 17 years, was appointed county prosecutor after former Prosecutor Russ Leffler retired in 2015.

Sitterly was a public defender from 2007 to 2012 and graduated from Cleveland State.