Jim Jordan easily wins re-election

SANDUSKY — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, easily won re-election Tuesday, defeating the same Democratic challenger he had turned aside two years ago.

With almost all of the unofficial results in, Jordan was winning 68 percent of the vote as of late Tuesday night.

Jordan issued a statement saying that he'll continue to try hard to represent the voters.

"It's a great honor to serve as the 4th district's voice in Congress, and I am humbled by the voters' support to represent them for another term. I am committed to working hard and ending 'business as usual' in Washington so we can begin tackling the big issues facing our country," Jordan said in a statement Tuesday night.

Jordan's district includes portions of southern Erie County and northern Huron County, and also Sandusky and Seneca counties, and also several other counties.

Jordan, known for his conservative views, serves as the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus. According to the group's mission statement, "We support open, accountable and limited government, the Constitution and the rule of law, and policies that promote the liberty, safety and prosperity of all Americans."

Jordan won his first election to Congress in 2006. Before winning election to Congress, he served in the Ohio House and in the Ohio Senate. He was a championship wrestler both in college (at the University of Wisconsin) and in high school (at Graham High School in Champaign County, Ohio.)

U.S House, 4th District (all precincts reporting)

• Jim Jordan, 205,669

• Janet Garrett, 96,334

