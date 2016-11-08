Huron County Sheriff: Smackdown

Former Huron County Sheriff’s deputy Todd Corbin beat his former boss, Sheriff Dane Howard, decisively on Tuesday, getting nearly twice as many votes.

Corbin won with 15,655 votes to Howard’s 8,579, according to unofficial results.

Howard has been unavailable for comment to the Register for some time. He’s failed to fulfill public records requests or respond to questions about a sexual harassment complaint inside the sheriff’s office filed by one detective against a second detective.

Although he claimed to be an excellent administrator and tough on crime, voters weren’t buying it.

Howard fired Corbin earlier this year after he learned the deputy was considering a run for his job.

Corbin said he was running for sheriff because he believed he could be a better leader than Howard.

“The experience as a police officer and combat veteran gives me an edge because I understand it takes more than one person to handle a complaint or complete any mission,” he told the Register in a Q&A for both candidates. “The reality of being sheriff is not the skills that I possess, but the ability to bring the best out of others.”

Howard, a Democrat, has been sheriff for nearly eight years. He claimed he’d realigned the sheriff's office to better utilize current resources, but other law enforcement leaders claimed his deputies were not being professional with members of the public, or with other law enforcement agencies.

Corbin, a Republican, worked at the Huron County Sheriff's Office for 18 years, first as a corrections officer, then as a road patrol deputy and finally as a supervisor. He is from Willard.

“I was born and raised in the community in which I grew up and now serve.”

He studied criminal justice at Ashland University.

“I believe my greatest asset is my combat experience,” he said.

Corbin received the Navy Cross, the second-highest award in the Marines Corps, for saving the lives of several of unit members in Iraq.

“The reality of being sheriff is not the skills that I possess, but the ability to bring the best out of others,” he told the Register in October.