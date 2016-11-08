Florence Township road levy hits a dead end

Losing by about a 3-to-2 margin, an attempt to implement a new tax specifically for street upgrades ultimately failed, according to unofficial results.

If approved:

• The cost to an owner of a $100,000 home would have been $35 a year.

• The levy would have generated about $70,800 each year for road repairs. Township officials today pay for road repairs out of their everyday operating budget. Creating a new funding source would have freed up money for other government services, such as cemetery, fire and zoning operations.

So what happens now?

“We will continue to do the best with the funds we have, however, as the cost of materials increase, we (have to) do less without additional funds,” township fiscal officer Misty Johannsen said.

Florence Township

• What: 1-mill, five-year additional levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges

• Against: 797

• For: 532