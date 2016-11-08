Erie County backs 1 of 2 DD levies

For the Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities, according to unofficial results, voters:

• Approved a replacement levy, which will increase existing property taxes

• Rejected an additional levy, which would have also increased property taxes

The owner of a $100,000 home will now pay $78.75 annually, up from $52.71 paid today.

Board leaders called Tuesday’s results a success. This is the first time voters approved new money for operations since 2003.

“I am very grateful for the passing of the replacement levy,” board superintendent Carrie Beier said. “I believe voters are appreciative of our services. This is really big.”

Beier also addressed the additional tax levy’s failure.

“We know it’s hard for people to take on an extra tax,” she said. “So with the replacement dollars, we hope to keep finances steady and operate as best as we can. We think we can stretch our dollars out a few more years with these replacement dollars.”

Every board-sponsored program, all aiming to provide people with a healthy and independent lifestyle, is supported by levy money.

Among the more notable:

• Employment First: The statewide initiative strives to create equality in the workplace, where people with and without developmental disabilities work alongside one another in any field.

• Person Centered Planning Tool: The personalized program helps clients map out their futures by outlining achievable goals and then figuring out how to achieve them.

• Individual budgets: Each year, dozens of clients receive a designated amount of board funding to pursue a career or dream, such as becoming an artist. A board worker supervises the budget to ensure a person makes progress.

• Early intervention: Children no older than 3 diagnosed with a symptom affecting their development participate in special board-sponsored programs. Agency workers help the children overcome the challenges by creating fun, interactive environments, such as fashion shows and scavenger hunts. Staff also visits families in their homes, where they teach and coach members how their children can grow and develop.

“We do this to support them so they can be independent and take care of themselves,” Beier said. “Our communities are stronger when everyone can thrive, be independent and help each other out.”

Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities

• What: 3-mill, continuing replacement levy for operational funds, programs and services:

• For: 21,713

• Against: 13,504

• What: 0.25-mill, continuing additional levy for operational funds, programs and services

• Against: 18,619

• For: 15,936