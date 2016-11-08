Dick Stein wins District 57 House seat

Unofficial returns released by the Huron County and Lorain County election boards showed that Stein won both in Huron County and Lorain County.

Stein said that hard work contributed to his victory.

"We made a real concerted effort to get out and visit people," he said. "Together, in both counties, we knocked on almost 18,000 doors. We aren't afraid to put in the effort and work to get the job done."

Stein said he participated in 12 parades and countless festivals.

He said he appreciated the support of his wife, Patty, who may not have realized what the couple was getting into.

"She's been there every step of the way," Stein said.

Stein was opposed by Tom Dunlap, a Democratic Huron County commissioner.

District 57 consists of Huron County and portions of Lorain County.

The House seat had been held by state Rep. Terry Boose, R-Norwalk, who was unable to seek re-election because of term limits. Boose is completing four two-year terms in the Ohio House. Boose ran for county commissioner Tuesday and won, defeating Democrat Howard Smith 14,943 to 8,718, according to unofficial results.

Ohio House District 57 (all precincts in)

• Dick Stein, 32,963

• Tom Dunlap, 20,244