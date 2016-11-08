Chris Hilton defeats Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer

FREMONT — Sandusky County will get a new sheriff.

Chris Hilton with 12,149 of the votes will take over as Sandusky County Sheriff in January.

“Oh, my god,I have so much work to do,” Hilton said moments after learning he had won, overcome with relief and by the magnitude of the work ahead of him.

Hilton has already tapped Perkins police Lt. Ed Hastings as his chief deputy.

“I am truly humbled by today's outcome. I am extremely excited to get started and proud to serve as our next sheriff. I want to thank all those who supported me and assure everyone that I will do everything I can to make sure the Sandusky County Sheriff's office is something of which we all can be proud of.”

Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer, who was indicted in August on 43 criminal charges, including felony drug and theft counts, was the voters last choice to be their sheriff as he garnered 4,336 votes, according to unofficial results.

Retired sheriff's Capt. Jim Consolo received 9,900 votes.

“I am proud of everyone who was part of our campaign and my supporters. I am proud we ran a class act campaign,” Consolo said

The Ohio Buckeye Sheriff's Association was not aware of any sheriff winning an election in the state while in jail in the last 40 years.

Interim Sheriff Tim Wiersma will continue to run the sheriff’s office until Jan. 1.

Hilton plans to meet with Wiersma in the next couple days to review the office.

“There is so much I am going to have to do; get to know the personnel, there are contracts that are not settled yet,” Hilton said about immediate needs.

Hilton plans to spending a lot of time at the Sandusky County Sheriff office giving deputies structure and supervision which has been lacking for years, he said.

He anticipates tweaking the rank structure to add a layer of staff to supervise staff.

Overmyer was returned to jail last week after a judge ruled he violated the terms of his bond. He's alleged to have attempted to intimidate witnesses, bought a weapon and associated with sheriff's office employees, including his brother-in-law, Capt. Michael Meggitt.

Under Overmyer's supervision that office has been racked with numerous high profile deaths such as the shooting of Bryan Jones by the Sandusky County Sheriff SWAT team and the death of Craig Burdine soon after being taken into sheriff's custody.

His office was responsible for failing to properly investigate the death of Jacob Limberios and the murder of Heather Bogle which has since been taken over by the Ohio Attorney General's office.

Corrections officers at the Sandusky County jail sexually exploited a mentally ill inmate while she was incarcerated.

Sandusky County Sheriff Office

Kyle Overmyer 4,336

James Consolo 9.900

Chris Hilton 12,149 votes

Unofficial results

