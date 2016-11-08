No backup here: Castalia residents vote down police levy

Losing by 10 votes, in which 352 people submitted a ballot, a new tax levy ultimately failed, according to unofficial results.

If approved:

• The owner of a $100,000 home would have paid an additional $140 a year.

• The $60,500 generated would have primarily helped replenish safety services.

“The purpose of the levy (was) to allow the village to maintain our current operations and prepare for upcoming expenses,” according to a letter from village council members. “We have always provided the village with 24/7 police presence, however, we recently have experienced budgetary concerns that have forced us to reduce the covered shifts for our police department. Also we have been unable to upgrade streets in the village that are in need of repair.”

It’s not known what the village will do, in terms of police services and road repairs, going forward.

Castalia

• What: 4-mill, five-year additional levy for current expenses

• Against: 182

• For: 172