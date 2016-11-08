Berlin-area voters throw support behind fire levy

By almost a 3-to-1 margin, residents living in Berlin Heights and Berlin Township backed a renewal levy for these services, according to unofficial results.

Taxes won’t increase. Residents will still pay $100 a year, the same rate currently being paid.

The approval ensures $71,600 will be generated into the fire department’s budget for these services.

“This levy is essential to continue to maintain the increasing demand for fire and EMS calls from residents of Berlin Township and the village of Berlin Heights,” Berlin fire Chief Andy Smith said. “This is a renewal levy, therefore, there will be no increase in taxes to a property owner.”

Berlin Township

• What: 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection, ambulance and emergency medical services

• For: 1,313

• Against: 442