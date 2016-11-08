Berlin Heights voters bolster village's budget

Attaining 57 percent of the popular vote, village residents green-lit a higher property tax rate to cover rising costs for road work, sewer improvements and other pressing projects, according to unofficial results.

The owner of a $100,000 home will now pay $140 a year, up from $84.90 being paid today.

About $59,300 each year will be generated for general everyday expenses, up from about $44,900 budgeted today.

Without this new money, “it will be extremely difficult for the village to undertake road and storm sewer line repairs,” Berlin Heights Mayor CJ Kamm said. “Larger grant funded projects will also be less likely, as most grant applications require 50 percent matching funds from the village.”

Berlin Heights

• What: 4-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses

• For: 188

• Against: 143