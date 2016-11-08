Bellevue voters back parks levy

Voters renewed an existing tax levy for parks and recreation services, according to unofficial results.

The owner of a $100,000 home will still pay $29.88 a year. About $133,400 will be maintained in an annual budget to fund parks, indoor recreational facilities and more.

“We have worked hard to be as independent of the city’s general fund as possible so that these dollars can be directed to streets and the safety forces,” Bellevue recreation director Marc Weisenberger said. “The levy funds have and will continue to provide matching funds for state and federal grants. Over the last five years, more than $3 million in grants, donations and in-kind services have allowed the Bellevue recreation and parks department to improve opportunities for our residents.”

Among the services the levy will continue to fund:

• A new 1.5-acre dog park at Robert Peters Park

• The new Jungle Junction indoor playground

• The City Activity Center

• Park renovations and upgrades at Central Park and Ridge Park

• The expansion of the North Coast Inland Trail

• New and expanded fitness equipment at the community center

“Our goal will continue to offer the most comprehensive and affordable recreation program and facilities for all ages and interests,” Weisenberger said. “We will continue to strive to operate as efficient and economical as possible.”

Bellevue

• What: 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreational purposes

• For: 2,271

• Against: 1,018