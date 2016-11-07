logo
Decision 2016

Election Guide 2016

Sandusky Register Staff • Today at 6:28 PM

REGIONAL AND NATIONAL RACES

45th President of the United States
Hillary Clinton
Donald Trump
Gary Johnson
Jill Stein

U.S. Senate — Forum at Perkins High School
Ted Strickland 
Rob Portman

89th House District — Debate at Danbury High School
Larry Hartlaub
Steve Arndt

57th House District — Debate at Norwalk High School
Tom Dunlap
Dick Stein

2nd State Senate Seat
Randy Gardner
Kirk Halliday

U.S. 4th Congressional District — Debate at Monroeville High School
Jim Jordan
Janet Garrett

U.S. 9th Congressional District
Donald Larson
Marcy Kaptur

Ottawa and Erie Counties

Mental Health Levy

ERIE COUNTY

Sandusky City Schools Issue 12 — Between the Lines appearance
For — 
Against — 

Perkins Local Schools Issue 11 — Between the Lines appearance
For —
Against —

Erie County Commissioner — Debate at Huron High School
Jim Lang
Matt Old

Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities
For —
Against —

Erie County Health Department
For —
Against —

ERIE COUNTY VILLAGE ROUND UP

Bay View Expenses
For — 
Against — 

Berlin Heights Expenses
For —
Against —

Castalia Expenses
For —
Against —

Kelleys Island Expenses
For —
Against —

 

ERIE COUNTY TOWNSHIPS ROUND UP

Bellevue Parks
For —
Against —

 Berlin Township Fire
For —
Against —

Florence Township Roads
For —
Against —

 

OTTAWA COUNTY

Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools
For — 
Against — 

Ottawa County Commissioner — Debate at Oak Harbor High School
Chris Redfern
Mark Stahl 

JoEllen Regal
Mark Coppeler

Ottawa County Prosecutor — Debate at the Liberty Aviation Museum
Mark Mulligan
James VanEerten

Port Clinton Fire Levy
For — 
Against —

Oak Harbor Police Levy
For — 
Against — 

Danbury Township Hall
For — 
Against — 

 

SANDUSKY COUNTY

Sandusky County Prosecutor — Forum at Clyde High School
Tim Braun
Tom Stierwalt

Sandusky County Sheriff — Debate at Townsend Community School
Kyle Overmyer
Chris Hilton
Jim Consolo

HURON COUNTY

Huron County Prosecutor
Daivia Kasper
James Joel Sitterly

Huron County Sheriff
Dane Howard
Todd Corbin

Huron County Health Department Levy
For — 
Against — 

