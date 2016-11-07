Election Guide 2016

REGIONAL AND NATIONAL RACES
45th President of the United States
Hillary Clinton
Donald Trump
Gary Johnson
Jill Stein
U.S. Senate — Forum at Perkins High School
Ted Strickland
Rob Portman
89th House District — Debate at Danbury High School
Larry Hartlaub
Steve Arndt
57th House District — Debate at Norwalk High School
Tom Dunlap
Dick Stein
2nd State Senate Seat
Randy Gardner
Kirk Halliday
U.S. 4th Congressional District — Debate at Monroeville High School
Jim Jordan
Janet Garrett
U.S. 9th Congressional District
Donald Larson
Marcy Kaptur
Ottawa and Erie Counties
Mental Health Levy
ERIE COUNTY
Sandusky City Schools Issue 12 — Between the Lines appearance
For —
Against —
Perkins Local Schools Issue 11 — Between the Lines appearance
For —
Against —
Erie County Commissioner — Debate at Huron High School
Jim Lang
Matt Old
Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities
For —
Against —
Erie County Health Department
For —
Against —
ERIE COUNTY VILLAGE ROUND UP
Bay View Expenses
For —
Against —
Berlin Heights Expenses
For —
Against —
Castalia Expenses
For —
Against —
Kelleys Island Expenses
For —
Against —
ERIE COUNTY TOWNSHIPS ROUND UP
Bellevue Parks
For —
Against —
Berlin Township Fire
For —
Against —
Florence Township Roads
For —
Against —
OTTAWA COUNTY
Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools
For —
Against —
Ottawa County Commissioner — Debate at Oak Harbor High School
Chris Redfern
Mark Stahl
JoEllen Regal
Mark Coppeler
Ottawa County Prosecutor — Debate at the Liberty Aviation Museum
Mark Mulligan
James VanEerten
Port Clinton Fire Levy
For —
Against —
Oak Harbor Police Levy
For —
Against —
Danbury Township Hall
For —
Against —
SANDUSKY COUNTY
Sandusky County Prosecutor — Forum at Clyde High School
Tim Braun
Tom Stierwalt
Sandusky County Sheriff — Debate at Townsend Community School
Kyle Overmyer
Chris Hilton
Jim Consolo
HURON COUNTY
Huron County Prosecutor
Daivia Kasper
James Joel Sitterly
Huron County Sheriff
Dane Howard
Todd Corbin
Huron County Health Department Levy
For —
Against —
Full Decision 2016 Coverage