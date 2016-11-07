Election Guide 2016

REGIONAL AND NATIONAL RACES

45th President of the United States

Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump

Gary Johnson

Jill Stein

U.S. Senate — Forum at Perkins High School

Ted Strickland

Rob Portman

89th House District — Debate at Danbury High School

Larry Hartlaub

Steve Arndt

57th House District — Debate at Norwalk High School

Tom Dunlap

Dick Stein

2nd State Senate Seat

Randy Gardner

Kirk Halliday

U.S. 4th Congressional District — Debate at Monroeville High School

Jim Jordan

Janet Garrett

U.S. 9th Congressional District

Donald Larson

Marcy Kaptur

Ottawa and Erie Counties

Mental Health Levy

ERIE COUNTY

Sandusky City Schools Issue 12 — Between the Lines appearance

For —

Against —

Perkins Local Schools Issue 11 — Between the Lines appearance

For —

Against —

Erie County Commissioner — Debate at Huron High School

Jim Lang

Matt Old

Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities

For —

Against —

Erie County Health Department

For —

Against —

ERIE COUNTY VILLAGE ROUND UP

Bay View Expenses

For —

Against —

Berlin Heights Expenses

For —

Against —

Castalia Expenses

For —

Against —

Kelleys Island Expenses

For —

Against —

ERIE COUNTY TOWNSHIPS ROUND UP

Bellevue Parks

For —

Against —

Berlin Township Fire

For —

Against —

Florence Township Roads

For —

Against —

OTTAWA COUNTY

Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools

For —

Against —

Ottawa County Commissioner — Debate at Oak Harbor High School

Chris Redfern

Mark Stahl



JoEllen Regal

Mark Coppeler

Ottawa County Prosecutor — Debate at the Liberty Aviation Museum

Mark Mulligan

James VanEerten

Port Clinton Fire Levy

For —

Against —

Oak Harbor Police Levy

For —

Against —

Danbury Township Hall

For —

Against —

SANDUSKY COUNTY

Sandusky County Prosecutor — Forum at Clyde High School

Tim Braun

Tom Stierwalt

Sandusky County Sheriff — Debate at Townsend Community School

Kyle Overmyer

Chris Hilton

Jim Consolo

HURON COUNTY

Huron County Prosecutor

Daivia Kasper

James Joel Sitterly



Huron County Sheriff

Dane Howard

Todd Corbin

Huron County Health Department Levy

For —

Against —

