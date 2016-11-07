Don't forget these 5 Election Day reminders

Before arriving at the polls, and to ensure your vote counts, follow these guidelines:

1. When can I vote?

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. As long as you're in line by 7:30 p.m., election officials must let you vote.

2. What do I need to bring with me so I can vote without any problems?

A valid form of voter identification includes one of the following:

• Current or valid Ohio driver's license. Election officials won't accept an expired driver's license as identification

• Military identification card

• Original or copy of current utility bill containing voter's name and current address

• Original or copy of current paycheck containing voter's name and current address

• Original or copy of current government check containing voter's name and current address

3. What happens if I'm confused about the voting procedure when arriving to the polls?

If you have a question, poll workers are trained to help you understand any confusing issues possibly arising.

4. Where do I vote?

Most boards of election offices have a website where you can see polling locations.

Call your local board of elections as a last resort.

5. What are my rights?

You're under no obligation to discuss your vote with anyone, and no one is allowed to influence how you vote.

If you encounter any problems, immediately inform poll workers or call police if the situation is severe enough.

Additionally, only voters are allowed within 100 feet of all polling locations on Election Day. Some exceptions can be made, such as children accompanying their parents at the polls.

Anyone else must stay behind a line, which is usually marked by tiny U.S. flags or political signs placed into the ground. Campaigners can peacefully support or protest a candidate or issue beyond the 100-foot boundary.

See an Election Day issue? Contact the Register

If you experience any questionable or strange issues when voting, you can contact your local board of election office or the Register by:

• Calling 419-625-5500, ext. 5

• Posting on Twitter (@sanduskyregistr) or Facebook (Sandusky Register).