Finding hope and healing after the presidential election

We may be cheering when the campaign ends, but for many of us, the “long national nightmare” as it’s been characterized is far from over.

Regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, close to half the country will wake up Wednesday morning with at least a bad taste in their mouths; at worst, a sense of impending doom.

The most recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll showed Hillary Clinton with a four-point lead over Donald Trump with 44 percent of likely voters to his 40 percent.

Chuck Todd summed up the division with his closing remark on Meet the Press: “Half the country’s going to think we either elected a crook or a racist.”

Regardless of how you feel, this divide hurts the whole country. On a national level, it will make it more difficult to get things done. It has fractured political parties in a way that may take years to recover — if they recover.

On a personal level, it may have even damaged relationships with people we love.

This is the price of democracy, and it’s a reality we have to learn to live with. It’s time to stop talking about moving to Canada and start focusing on how we can move our country forward.

Here are four personal, practical post-election resolutions we can make to become part of the solution.

1. Stay informed

I recently had a frustrating conversation with someone. He firmly believed Clinton should be in jail and didn’t like Trump either but admitted he didn’t really know anything about him. If other Republicans could get behind him, he would, too.

Ignorance is no longer an acceptable excuse. We have access to more information about political candidates and issues than at any other time in history — and maybe that’s part of the problem.

People are overwhelmed by it all and don’t know which sources to trust, so they allow their respective parties to make decisions for them.

I’ll admit I’ve done this in the past with state legislators I was less familiar with, but I refuse to do it going forward. You can find sample ballots of local, state and national issues on your county’s board of elections website.

From there, you can visit the candidates’ websites to see where they stand on issues that matter to you. Better yet, go to non-partisan websites, like Vote Smart, to see how they voted on those issues.

2. Focus on issues where we can find common ground

There is a common thread at the core of almost every issue where Republicans and Democrats fundamentally disagree.

The two parties may never agree on how to handle abortion, for instance, but almost no one would argue that terminating a pregnancy is a desirable outcome. And no one would argue against the idea that every child deserves to be born into a home where they are loved and cared for.

Rather than focusing on expanding abortion access or eliminating it, we should focus on preventing unplanned pregnancies and removing obstacles to adoption.

We need more bipartisan legislation addressing fundamental human rights issues like human trafficking and public health issues like the heroin epidemic.

If our elected officials are neglecting these issues, it’s up to us to keep them on the agenda. We need to stay informed about these issues and stay involved by contacting our representatives to push legislation forward.

Instead of complaining about the liberal and conservative media, we need to call them out on bias when we see it and help them stay focused on solutions, not just sound bites.

3. Show respect for elected officials and fellow Americans

I’ll admit, this one is the most difficult for me personally. Over the past year, my anger toward one of the candidates has risen to a level I didn’t realize I was capable of feeling.

It has caused me to launch into heated arguments with friends and family members. It has caused me to yell and scowl at my TV. It has caused me to waste time drafting angry social media posts only to delete them because I couldn’t bring myself to go there.

Two days before the election, I realized I was becoming part of the problem.

Harboring this kind of resentment toward another person is not only un-Christian, it’s unhealthy and unproductive. Both candidates have been called terrible things, and both have said terrible things I’m sure they wish they could take back.

It won’t be easy, but tonight, I vow to wipe the slate clean for whomever the balloons fall on.

Rather than seizing upon that person’s missteps and laugh as they are re-enacted on Saturday Night Live, I will actively try to see the good in that person. (I’m sad to say this, but I may have to find another way to spend my Saturday nights for awhile.)

Now that the campaign is over, I will remember that every win for our next president is a win for the country, and every failure hurts us all.

4. Keep the conversation going

It’s possible to have a civil discussion about politics. I know, because I’ve had them with several friends on the other side of the aisle within the past week.

For a long time, I avoided any mention of it among people I knew would disagree with me or with people whose views I didn’t know.

I think most of us do. It’s easier and less awkward that way. As a country, we’ve decided it’s not polite to talk about politics or religion at the dinner table, at work or in social settings.

So we’re left venting to our own personal echo chambers, and we learn nothing from each other. When we close ourselves off from new ideas and new perspectives, we make ourselves vulnerable to being exploited by any smooth-talker (or straight-talker) who will tell us what we want to hear.

To engage in meaningful conversation, we need to seek first to understand, then to be understood.

Instead of immediately launching into a tirade, outlining our party’s favorite talking points, let’s ask questions.

Rather than waiting to interject with our rebuttal, let’s listen.

And above all, let’s be respectful, remembering that each person is just trying to make the best decision they can based on what they know.

Their decision is not a reflection of their character or their intelligence so much as it is a reflection of their background, their belief system, what they’ve read and how they prefer to get their news.

These are my four personal resolutions for the next four years, but I hope they can become resolutions for our country. And let’s keep the conversation going: What steps can we take as individuals to move the country forward after this election?