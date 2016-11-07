5 local Election Day races to watch out for

Whoever lands a knockout blow at the polls wins the title of presidency and becomes the undisputed champion of the free world.

Meanwhile the undercard, featuring several key bouts between clashing candidates and riveting races, presents much intrigue as well.

In the Register’s coverage area, here’s a look at five pivotal up-in-the-air contests to watch out for:

Erie County

In Erie County, the two largest school districts both have ballot measures for new money:

• For Sandusky Schools, it’s a construction bond to build three new school buildings and make renovations at the high school. If voters approve the levy, state funds will cover almost two-thirds of the $70 million cost.

• For Perkins Schools, it’s an operations levy to keep the school district solvent. State officials placed the district in “fiscal caution,” which means it must submit its budgets and potential cuts in programming, if necessary. Perkins Schools officials would need to immediately slash at least $1 million if voters reject the levy.

Huron County sheriff

Huron County Sheriff Dane Howard faces a challenge from someone previously among his own ranks: former deputy Todd Corbin. Howard placed Corbin on leave in late 2015 upon Howard learning of Corbin’s intentions to run for sheriff

Howard has been roundly criticized by other law enforcement leaders in Huron County for failing to maintain professional standards.

He also neglected to correctly inform the public on numerous occasions involving public safety. Among the more notable: botching a Benedict Avenue search of the wrong residence. Howard also remains tight-lipped about a Bronson Township standoff in which the suspect supposedly shot himself.

More recently, Howard’s skeptics have alleged he didn’t properly respond to a sexual harassment complaint within his office.

Ottawa County prosecutor

Longtime Ottawa County prosecutor Mark Mulligan faces a spirited challenge from his opponent, James VanEerten, the Ottawa County Common Pleas Court administrator.

VanEerten contends Mulligan has failed to pursue drug-related criminal cases.

“There needs to be more communication with victims,” VanEerten said during a recent debate, sponsored by the Register and BGSU Firelands, at the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton. “I sometimes feel victims aren't consulted enough. As prosecutor, it could be tough. But I would do my best to protect victims' rights.”

Mulligan defended his record.

“I have been with survivors of people who have died,” Mulligan said in response at the same debate. “We meet with victims all of the time. We take the time necessary for them to understand the case, including its strengths and weaknesses. The victims are on board immediately. A crime has been committed. It's not a happy thing.”

Sandusky County sheriff

Despite being locked up in the Marion-Hardin County jail, could voters once again select Kyle Overmyer?

The incumbent Sandusky County sheriff, who is suspended and awaits trial on a 43-county indictment, faces two independent challengers for his seat: retired sheriff’s detective Jim Consolo and Perkins police Lt. Chris Hilton.

In August, authorities arrested Overmyer, and he returned to a jail cell last week after he allegedly intimidated witnesses and violated his bond.

He’s accused of collecting unused prescription medications discarded by residents in drop-off boxes at area police stations and not accounting for them. He’s also suspected of stealing county funds.

Under Overmyer’s leadership, the sheriff office has botched numerous high-profile death cases, including the failure to indict any suspects in these homicide investigations, angering the victims’ families.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel