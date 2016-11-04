Ottawa County boasts impeccable voting record

If Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump want to win the election, they should consider exhausting all their resources within one county inside this country’s most important battleground state.

Dating back to 1964, when Lyndon Johnson won the national election, Ottawa County has accurately selected the president in every election since.

The trend carries a double meaning.

How Ottawa County votes synchronizes with Ohio’s overall allegiance.

Ohio, heralded by many as the key state for commander-in-chief candidates to obtain a four-year White House term, also began a similar streak 52 years ago: They’ve both notched 13 correct presedential picks in a row.

But Ottawa County stands along among Ohio’s 88 in total to boast such an impeccable voting record.

“That is pretty darn exciting,” Ottawa County Republican Party chairwoman Carolyn Adams said. “There is a lot of enthusiasm here because of that.”

In a sign of bipartisanship, her political counterpart agrees.

“It is pretty neat,” Ottawa County Democratic Party chairwoman Adrienne Hines said. “It is very cool and very unique and very exciting because it means that a lot of people look to Ottawa County to get a feel for which direction the wind is blowing.”

So should Clinton and Trump rush to the area and make some last-minute campaign speeches at local landmarks like the Marblehead Lighthouse, Bergman Orchards and Davis-Besse?

They absolutely can, but it’s not necessary to secure the election, according to Stephanie Walls, a BGSU Firelands assistant professor of political science.

“As far as Ottawa County being some kind of bellwether county, I am not sure about that,” Walls said. Looking at the numbers, I just think it is a fluke. Ohio is a swing state and is apparently full of swing counties as well. Just looking at the percentages, you can see that (since 1964) never has a candidate won much more than 60 percent of the vote. Our state is split, and these counties reflect that as well.”

