U.S. Senator Cory Booker campaigns for Clinton

Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, characterized by many a rising star in national politics, spent the last few weeks campaigning for Hillary Clinton in key battleground states such as Ohio.

He stopped by a local Clinton campaign headquarters Thursday to speak with supporters.

"It's very exciting for me to be in Ohio again," Booker said. "It's worth me investing time here because this is a very determinative state."

Booker seemed sincere when discussing the presidential candidates. He didn't, for example, use his brief visit to drive a wedge further between Republicans and Democrats.

Instead he implored voters to think about their families and communities at the polls next Tuesday.

"Don't let anything discourage you from voting," Booker said. "Don't vote for Hillary or Donald Trump: Vote for America and what's best for us."

With that in mind, Booker said he believes one person in particular is the more qualified candidate.

"Clearly the better pick is Secretary Hillary Clinton in terms of stability and strength," he said.

Build a better nation

Booker called on the local Clintons supporters to rally as much support as possible in the days leading up to the election.

He explained how the determination from campaign volunteers can make a difference at the polls.

“When I travel around this country talking to folks, I can’t tell you what it means to stand in a room like this,” Booker said in the Port Clinton office. “What makes America great isn’t that we’ve had the Kennedys, Kings, Jeffersons and Madisons. The reality is it’s ordinary Americans who have made an extraordinary effort for our country.”

He continued: “This isn’t a right or left election. This is a forward or backward election.”

