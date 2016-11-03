Castalia counting on votes from villagers

Here’s a breakdown of the levy’s particulars:

The issue: 4-mill, five-year additional levy for current expenses; to begin in 2017 if approved

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner: $140 a year, which is a completely new levy

• Money created: If approved, about $60,500 each year would be generated to cover the village’s everyday operating expenses.

• Purpose: Castalia council members sent a letter to registered voters within the village explaining the levy’s importance.

Here’s an exceprt:

“The purpose of the levy is to allow the village to maintain our current operations and prepare for upcoming expenses,” according to the letter. “We have always provided the village with 24/7 police presence, however, we recently have experienced budgetary concerns that have forced us to reduce the covered shifts for our police department. Also we have been unable to upgrade streets in the village that are in need of repair.”

• Why: “The cost of the levy is always a concern to residents, and we have attempted to keep the expense to a minimum,” according to the letter. “We ask for your support in the passage of the 4-mill operating levy that will allow the village of Castalia to remain a safe and wonderful place to live.”

