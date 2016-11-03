Bellevue seeks voter approval on parks and recreation levy

Here’s a breakdown of the levy’s particulars:

The issue: 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreational purposes; to begin in 2017 if approved

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner: $29.88 a year, the same rate currently being paid

• Money created: If approved, about $133,400 each year would be generated for parks and recreational services.

• Purpose: Bellevue recreation director Marc Weisenberger provided some context:

“This 1-mill renewal levy has been a major part of the recreation and parks budget since 1949. It provides the funding needed to properly maintain the city’s nine outdoor park areas and general everyday expenses associated with four indoor recreation facilities and the outdoor pool. The levy generates approximately a quarter of the total recreation and parks annual budget.”

• Why: Weisenberger also spoke about the issue’s importance.

“We have worked hard to be as independent of the city’s general fund as possible so that these dollars can be directed to streets and the safety forces,” he said. “The levy funds have and will continue to provide matching funds for state and federal grants. Over the last five years, more than $3 million in grants, donations and in-kind services have allowed the Bellevue recreation and parks department to improve opportunities for our residents.”

Among the services the levy has funded and will continue to do so, if approved:

— A new 1.5-acre dog park at Robert Peters Park

— The new Jungle Junction indoor playground

— The City Activity Center

— Park renovations and upgrades at Central Park and Ridge Park

— The expansion of the North Coast Inland Trail

— New and expanded fitness equipment at the community center

“Our goal will continue to offer the most comprehensive and affordable recreation program and facilities for all ages and interests,” Weisenberger said. “We will continue to strive to operate as efficient and economical as possible.”

