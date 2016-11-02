Groups call for congressional redistricting changes in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coalition of groups is proposing changes in how Ohio draws congressional districts, hoping that state lawmakers act on the issue this year.

The groups, which include the Ohio chapters of the League of Women Voters and Common Cause, say they’re seeking public comment on their proposal. They say they hope the draft plan prompts state lawmakers to take action after the election.

Organizers of the Fair Districts = Fair Elections Coalition say they want to see congressional reform on next year’s ballot. Ohioans voted last year to overhaul how state-level legislative districts are drawn.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY‘-sik) has indicated support for congressional redistricting. He has said the current system allows the controlling party to draw districts so safe they attract candidates on the extremes of both parties.