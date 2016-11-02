Danbury seeks township hall levy

Here’s a breakdown of the levy’s particulars:

• The issue: A one-year 1.65-mill levy for renovation and improving Danbury Township Hall

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner: about $60 for one year.

• Money created: If approved, approximately $500,000.

• Purpose: “We decided to renovate the hall instead of building a new one,” trustee Charlie Scott said. “The building used to be two schools that were moved to the present location and reassembled.”

• Why: “We’ve needed additional funding for this project because of cuts in state and local taxes,” Scott said. “We’ve done some renovations with general fund money, but there just isn’t enough money to go around for this project anymore.”

Scott continued: “We need to do floor work, beam work, install new heating and cooling systems, install energy-efficient lighting, and install a drop ceiling. There’s nothing fancy about this. We’re doing what we can to keep this building going.”

