Larry Hartlaub appears on 'Between the Lines' Tom Jackson • Today at 7:00 AM tomjackson@sanduskyregister.com SANDUSKY — Ottawa County auditor Larry Hartlaub, the Democratic candidate for House District 89, appeared Tuesday on "Between the Lines," the Sandusky Register's public affairs program. The interview, which lasted for about 15 minutes, is available for on-demand viewing at the Sandusky Register's website. Hartlaub said he is confident about his race and believes the Ohio General Assembly needs a better balance between Democrats and Republicans. Hartlaub is running against state Rep. Steve Arndt, R-Port Clinton, for a district that includes Erie and Ottawa counties. Arndt and state Sen. Randy Gardner, R-Bowling Green, appeared on "Between the Lines" on Monday, and that interview also is available for on-demand viewing. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.