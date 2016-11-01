Larry Hartlaub appears on 'Between the Lines'

The interview, which lasted for about 15 minutes, is available for on-demand viewing at the Sandusky Register's website. Hartlaub said he is confident about his race and believes the Ohio General Assembly needs a better balance between Democrats and Republicans.

Hartlaub is running against state Rep. Steve Arndt, R-Port Clinton, for a district that includes Erie and Ottawa counties.

Arndt and state Sen. Randy Gardner, R-Bowling Green, appeared on "Between the Lines" on Monday, and that interview also is available for on-demand viewing.