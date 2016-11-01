Halliday files campaign finance report

Halliday is seeking the Senate District 2 seat held by state Sen. Randy Gardner, R-Bowling Green. Gardner's report, filed last week, showed he raised $290,459 and spent $239,205. Most of Gardner's spending came in the form of $210,000 of donations to the Ohio Republican Senate Campaign Committee.

Halliday's report shows he made the largest donations himself, including $2,500 in August, $800 in June, $230 in September and $175 in July.

The two candidates are running for a Senate district that includes all of Erie, Ottawa and Wood counties, most of Fulton County and the western half of Lucas County.

Although the Ohio Democratic Party is supporting a number of candidates in their races for the Ohio General Assembly, Halliday's report shows no help from the state party.

"They haven't given me a nickel," Halliday told the Register Monday.

The Portage Area Democratic Club in Perrysburg gave Halliday $100. He also received $100 donations from the Erie County Democratic Party and from Larry Hartlaub, the Democratic House District 89 candidate.