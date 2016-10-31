Unopposed Erie County elected officials share next term's goals

Though so long as 10 unchallenged Erie County officials cast a vote for themselves, they’re a lock for an additional four-year term.

Almost all of the county’s representatives facing re-election aren’t squaring off against an opponent. The lone contested county race, in fact, pits Republican Matt Old against Democrat Jim Lang for a commission seat occupied by Tom Ferrell, who’s not seeking re-election.

The Register still reached out to each unopposed candidate to figure out their two top goals and how they’ll go about accomplishing them:

Brian Baxter, coroner, Republican

1. Coordinate a protocol and policy between the coroner’s office and Firelands Regional Medical Center in determining the cause and manner of death in drug-related deaths

Some deaths in the hospital are related to drug overdoses, and we need a policy of accurately determining the cause.

2. Be a resource to the community on the rampant abuse of legal and illegal drugs as it pertains to the coroner’s office and its ramifications to Erie County

Kevin Baxter, prosecutor, Democrat

1. Upgrade the software operating system by installing the Matrix system, which will create higher efficiencies in the office and permit the prosecutor’s office to interface with other agencies and offices

The Matrix system will allow all police agencies in Erie County to upload their reports ready for the grand jury into the system and also allow the agencies to view the progress of cases. The system will make the need for subpoenas to police obsolete as it will automatically communicate by way of email.

2. Provide more effective investigations into the most vulnerable of victims: children and the elderly

• In regards to children and suspected cases of child abuse, we are working toward accreditation of Michael’s House to comply with national standards and, therefore, receive much needed grant monies to continue the operation of the child advocacy center.

• In regards to the elderly, we need to continue to work with Serving Our Seniors on issues related to elderly financial abuse. We have hired a part-time investigator, who is exclusively dedicated to the investigation of these crimes. We are in the midst of a one-year pilot program, and I will be working to extend the program into my next four-year term.

Jack Farschman, engineer, Democrat

1. Establish and improve our county highway resurfacing and maintenance program

This would be done through seeking an increase in revenue through adding a perpetual 0.25 percent sales tax dedicated in part to an annual asphalt resurfacing plan, which will place this county on an approximate 12-year resurfacing cycle. We currently have some county roads which have not been resurfaced with asphalt for up to 27 years.

2. Continue to improve our aggressive maintenance and replacement of our Erie County bridges

Pam Ferrell, treasurer, Democrat

1. Continue lowering the amount of delinquent real estate taxes owed to Erie County

We have experienced a great reduction in the amount owed in the last two years. With the policies that are now in place, $7 million has been collected. This means more money is available to our schools, cities, townships and local government to provide much-needed services.

2. Strive to increase the amount of investment income Erie County earns each year

Barb Sessler, recorder, Democrat

1. Continue to image historic paper documents We are currently imputing this information into our system along with the new images. Not only does this make searching easier, it will make a disaster recovery situation much faster and less costly for the county.

2. Expand our e-recording, which we started in 2009, to include all of the document types that we currently recording the office

This will allow documents from out of state to be accepted by e-recording and returned immediately instead of having an individual, someone from an attorney’s office or title company bring the physical document into the office.

Paul Sigsworth, sheriff, Democrat

1. Ensure public accountability

The public deserves, and expects, to receive professional law enforcement services from the sheriff’s office. We will continue to provide those services — whether they are public safety dispatching, law enforcement, civil process or jail operations — to all with prompt and respectful response being an absolute priority.

We will continue, as an agency, to engage in public events and meetings to attempt to educate those in attendance about our general duties and responsibilities. We will also continue to provide tours of the sheriff’s office and the Erie County jail upon request, with a goal of educating civic groups and to discuss the realities of the alcohol and drug abuse and mental health issues that are prevalent today.

2. Ensure financial responsibility

We will strive to continue to do so in the future by monitoring all facets of our budget while also continuing to meet all of the terms and conditions of our various collective bargaining agreements with the Fraternal Order of Police and also constantly remembering that our budget is supplied by the taxpayers.

Pat Shenigo, commissioner, Democrat

1. Get to the bottom of the water line installation situation and restore the two water districts’ financial accounting reports

I would also like to re-examine the entire department of environmental services and do a thorough cost-benefit analysis of all future and new projects.

2. Complete the circle of care by providing in-patient services to the addicted

Next year Erie County will have our detox facility open, our women’s in-patient facility, Genesis by the Lake, and continue to do community outreach programs to our schools about the dangers of drugs. We also must partner with our neighboring communities to provide treatment services for men.

Tygh Tone, common pleas court judge, Democrat

1. Promote the Benchmark Program and have it certified by The Supreme Court of Ohio

Individuals are placed into the program and receive treatment through Bayshore Counseling and Firelands Regional Medical Center. They report to court every other week in the courtroom and their treatment and future goals are discussed. If the individual graduates from all phases of the program, oftentimes their criminal cases are dismissed. The hope is that by graduation time the once-criminal defendant has become a productive citizen.

I plan to continue with greater effort in receiving certification by the Ohio Supreme Court and to further promote more individuals to successfully complete what has become a very reliable treatment resource here in Erie County

2. Revise and publish new rules of procedure for the general division of the Erie County Common Pleas Court

The current rules were put into place in the 1980s by Judge James McCrystal and are in dire need of updating.

The rules govern how attorneys practice in the common pleas court, and many changes have occurred in the practice of law, including timeliness for completing certain tasks as well as technology. These changes cause reason to update rules that govern practice, which guides attorneys and their clients through our system of justice.

Luvada Wilson, clerk of courts, Democrat

1. Expand electronic filing of legal documents beyond our civil department to our criminal and domestic relations departments

In late June of this year, the clerk’s office automated e-filing for our civil division. It has been one of the most challenging endeavors this office has undertaken primarily because of all the technological interfacing that occurred between two computer companies, but we have managed to blend the two. At present, we are tweaking our system to bring about the efficiency to make the process a well-oiled machine.

2. Include a juror kiosk

A juror kiosk is designed for jurors to perform some functions without the need of court staff. The juror kiosk comes with a barcode reader and uses a touchscreen that permits jurors to complete questionnaires for qualification, print attendance letters, and the kiosk can also pay jurors immediately upon their completion of their jury duty.

Note: Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Roger Binette didn’t respond to several inquiries for responses.

