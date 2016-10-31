Last week of early voting

Across Ohio, county board of elections offices will offer extended hours for early voting.
Among the times:
• Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
• Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 7: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact your local board of elections office with questions:
• Erie County Board of Elections, 2900 Columbus Ave., 419-627-7601
• Huron County Board of Elections, 180 Milan Ave., 419-668-8238
• Ottawa County Board of Elections, 8444 Ohio 163 W., 419-898-3071
• Sandusky County Board of Elections, 2020 Countryside Drive, 419-334-6180