Decision 2016

Last week of early voting

Sandusky Register Staff • Updated Today at 2:26 PM

It’s only one week before Election Day, but registered voters can still head to the polls before then to fulfill a patriotic process.

Across Ohio, county board of elections offices will offer extended hours for early voting.

Among the times:

• Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

• Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 7: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact your local board of elections office with questions:

• Erie County Board of Elections, 2900 Columbus Ave., 419-627-7601

• Huron County Board of Elections, 180 Milan Ave., 419-668-8238

• Ottawa County Board of Elections, 8444 Ohio 163 W., 419-898-3071

• Sandusky County Board of Elections, 2020 Countryside Drive, 419-334-6180

