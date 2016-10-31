logo
Erie County commission candidates guest on BTL

Sandusky Register Staff • Updated Today at 4:11 PM

2016 Register in-schools debate series, sponsored by BGSU Firelands

Ottawa County Commissioner Debate in Oak Harbor High School involving Mark Coppeler, Chris Redfern, JoEllen Regal and Mark Stahl. 

Sandusky County Prosecutor Debate at Clyde High School. Candidates: incumbent Tom Stierwalt versus challenger Tim Braun

89th House District Debate at Danbury High School. Candidates: incumbent Steve Arndt versus challenger Larry Hartlaub.

• U.S. 4th Congressional District Debate at Monroeville High School. Candidates: incumbent Jim Jordan versus Janet Garrett

Sandusky County Sheriff Debate at Townsend Community School. Candidates: incumbent Kyle Overmyer versus challenger Chris Hilton and James Consolo.

• Erie County Commission Debate at Huron High School. Candidates: challengers Jim Lang versus Matt Old.

57th House District Debate at Norwalk High School. Candidates: challengers Tom Dunlap versus Dick Stein

U.S. Senate candidate and former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland talks with Perkins students

Ottawa County Prosecutor Debate at the Liberty Aviation Museum. Candidates: incumbent Mark Mulligan versus challenger James VanEerten.

Note: The Register’s Decision 2016 election coverage is sponsored by Mathews Ford Lincoln in Sandusky. All debates will be available for on-demand viewing online at sanduskyregister.com

 

