Debate 2016 Erie County commission candidates guest on BTL Sandusky Register Staff • Updated Today at 4:11 PM Full Decision 2016 coverage Watch the candidates debate at Huron High School Watch the interviews in the players below 2016 Register in-schools debate series, sponsored by BGSU Firelands • Ottawa County Commissioner Debate in Oak Harbor High School involving Mark Coppeler, Chris Redfern, JoEllen Regal and Mark Stahl. • Sandusky County Prosecutor Debate at Clyde High School. Candidates: incumbent Tom Stierwalt versus challenger Tim Braun • 89th House District Debate at Danbury High School. Candidates: incumbent Steve Arndt versus challenger Larry Hartlaub. • U.S. 4th Congressional District Debate at Monroeville High School. Candidates: incumbent Jim Jordan versus Janet Garrett • Sandusky County Sheriff Debate at Townsend Community School. Candidates: incumbent Kyle Overmyer versus challenger Chris Hilton and James Consolo. • Erie County Commission Debate at Huron High School. Candidates: challengers Jim Lang versus Matt Old. • 57th House District Debate at Norwalk High School. Candidates: challengers Tom Dunlap versus Dick Stein • U.S. Senate candidate and former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland talks with Perkins students. • Ottawa County Prosecutor Debate at the Liberty Aviation Museum. Candidates: incumbent Mark Mulligan versus challenger James VanEerten. Note: The Register's Decision 2016 election coverage is sponsored by Mathews Ford Lincoln in Sandusky. All debates will be available for on-demand viewing online at sanduskyregister.com