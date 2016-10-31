Erie County commission candidates guest on BTL

Watch the candidates debate at Huron High School

• Ottawa County Commissioner Debate in Oak Harbor High School involving Mark Coppeler, Chris Redfern, JoEllen Regal and Mark Stahl.

• Sandusky County Prosecutor Debate at Clyde High School. Candidates: incumbent Tom Stierwalt versus challenger Tim Braun

• 89th House District Debate at Danbury High School. Candidates: incumbent Steve Arndt versus challenger Larry Hartlaub.

• U.S. 4th Congressional District Debate at Monroeville High School. Candidates: incumbent Jim Jordan versus Janet Garrett

• Sandusky County Sheriff Debate at Townsend Community School. Candidates: incumbent Kyle Overmyer versus challenger Chris Hilton and James Consolo.

• Erie County Commission Debate at Huron High School. Candidates: challengers Jim Lang versus Matt Old.

• 57th House District Debate at Norwalk High School. Candidates: challengers Tom Dunlap versus Dick Stein

• U.S. Senate candidate and former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland talks with Perkins students.

• Ottawa County Prosecutor Debate at the Liberty Aviation Museum. Candidates: incumbent Mark Mulligan versus challenger James VanEerten.

