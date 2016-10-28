Unopposed Ottawa County candidates speak out

Several seats are contested, including two commissioner seats, prosecutor, recorder and state representative.

The remaining seats are unchallenged with only one candidate seeking the office. This includes the clerk of courts, sheriff, treasurer, engineer and coroner.

But those candidates — Clerk of courts Gary Kohli, Sheriff Steve Levorchick, treasurer Robert Hille, engineer Ron Lajti and coroner Daniel Cadigan — still want voters to hear from them. The candidates recently sat down for a Q&A with the Register:

Q: What are your top goals following the November election?

Kohli: In June 2015 the clerk’s office brought in a new case management system, which allows us to electronically handle files between my office and the judge's office. Under the old system, paper files had to flow from my office to the judge's office. The timing of the transfers and the maintenance of the files was always a problem. We are still resolving some of those problems. My immediate goal is to get that system working without fault.

Levorchick: The technology within the sheriff's office had been lacking for years. We’ve upgraded many facets of our technological capabilities in recent years, but we can still do better. In 1999, we turned on a new computer-aided dispatch system, which remains in operation today. This antiquated system needs replaced soon, which is one goal that I have. I also hope to implement a body worn camera program within the sheriff's office.

Hille: No. 1: Work with the newly formed Ottawa County Land Bank to restore blighted properties throughout the county. No. 2: Continue to lower the real estate tax delinquency to provide funds to the county, schools, townships, villages and the city.

Lajti: We will seek alternative means of funding and innovative ways to improve our infrastructure. We recently partnered with Catawba Island Twp. trustees and Miller Boat Line to make much needed improvements to the northern half of West Catawba Road. We also literally just received news of receiving grant money for the improvement of Gypsum Road by partnering with local and state agencies. We still need a final puzzle piece to fall into place on this last project, but as far as I am aware, this is the first time that these types of partnerships have taken place in our office. We have also been working very closely with our soil and water office, as well as our commissioners and neighboring counties of Wood and Sandusky, to address some major drainage problems that are in one way or another affecting thousands of resident.

Cadigan: I want to continue to provide good service to the citizens of Ottawa County. I want to continue to be responsive to the needs of law-enforcement and first responders at death scenes. I also want to continue to provide information as soon as is possible to family members and loved ones of the deceased to provide closure.

Q: Although you are unopposed, what should voters know about your plans and office?

Kohli: My legal and title offices will move from the third and second floors of the court house down to the first floor. Moving all of the files and maintaining control over them is my biggest challenge. The move has to be accomplished without direct interference with the public's needs and demands. Additionally, my staff is very good and provide excellent and efficient responses to the public requests and needs. We must always continue to be sensitive to the demands and responsibilities of the offices. Our ultimate goal is to understand and serve those who may be coming to our offices by invitation and would love to be somewhere else.

Levorchick: When I took office 5 years ago I said that I was blessed to have this job. I would never take one day for granted while in this position. I will continue to self-evaluate on a daily basis. This will enable me to know if I am still an effective leader. If at any time I see that I am no longer an effective leader, it would be time for me to step down from my position and allow someone else to better serve Ottawa County. I know we have provided Ottawa County with professional law enforcement services, while maintaining fiscal responsibility. I also know that there is much more to do and I look forward to that opportunity.

Hille: We have lowered the delinquency $4 million dollars during the last three years. Our percentage of delinquency is at two percent of taxes billed, while the state’s average is between three and five percent. Voters should know I’m working to continue to maximize the earnings on the Investment Portfolio to help support the county’s general fund.

Lajti: In order to fill the position of county engineer, a candidate must have both a professional engineer and professional surveyor's license for Ohio. This is not an easy feat to accomplish. It took me 14 years to acquire both licenses. These licenses are necessary because the engineer is ultimately responsible for the roadways, bridges, drainage, and subdivision and legal description review for the county. These responsibilities require my office to routinely communicate with our local and state officials state representatives, and even the courts. This office has made a very strong priority of assisting our townships with design, inspection, and permitting of improvements to their infrastructure as well.

Cadigan: During my first term in office, with the excellent assistance of my deputy coroner and investigators, we returned responsiveness of the coroner's office with death investigations. We will continue to provide the best service possible.

