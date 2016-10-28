OC prosecutor candidates clash during debate

Full Decision 2016 coverage

PORT CLINTON — Ottawa County's prosecutor candidates clashed during a debate Thursday at the Liberty Aviation Museum.

Incumbent Mark Mulligan, a Democrat, faced off against Republican challenger James VanEerten in the Register's award-winning debate series.

Sponsored by BGSU Firelands, the debates invite residents to ask candidates questions important in their communities.

Mulligan was first elected as prosecutor in 1997. VanEerten is a court administrator in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

Almost 100 people watched the debate surrounded by planes in one of the museum's hangars.

Residents fired off questions about the area's drug epidemic, plea deals, juries, and the relationship between law enforcement and the prosecutor's office.

Among the debate's highlights:

Q: Crime victims, and, in come cases, family members of those victims, have complained bitterly about plea deals. In some instances they felt the prosecutor's office was too lenient in making plea deals, and that the punishment didn't fit the crime. What is your view? Is this a problem? If so, how would you fix it?

VanEerten: I do think there needs to be more communication with victims. I sometimes feel victims aren't consulted enough. As prosecutor, it could be tough. But I would do my best to protect victims' rights.

Mulligan: I have been with survivors of people who have died. We meet with victims all of the time. We take the time necessary for them to understand the case, including its strengths and weaknesses. The victims are on board immediately. A crime has been committed. It's not a happy thing. They won't be restored to their pre-crime condition in most cases. That's out of my realm.

Q: There is a drug epidemic in Ottawa County. It doesn't appear current practices and procedures are doing enough. How can the prosecutor's office work with other county officials to fix this problem?

Mulligan: We have a number of overdoses. Each overdose is investigated to determine the dealer's identity. It's difficult because our victim is dead. These deals are done in secret. Occasionally we have been able to connect the dots for what drugs were used to cause a death and where they came from. It's difficult, but we nevertheless try.

VanEerten: It can be difficult to track down dealers. These cases are also difficult because if the victim has any other drug in their system, even alcohol, prosecution under current state law is prohibited. Most overdoses are not from a single drug. I would do my best to prosecute all these cases if possible.

Q: Prosecutor Mulligan's wife recently served on a jury. This raised questions in the community about whether this was proper. Questions were also raised about the jury of former state representative Steve Kraus during his 2015 trial. While jury selection falls under the supervision of the clerk of courts, what precautions can the prosector take to ensure the public proper juries are selected?

VanEerten: In regards to Mr. Mulligan's wife, I can't comment directly on that. That case is still pending. As a prosecutor I would have a duty to avoid the appearance of impropriety. We can ask jurors to be excused, too.

Mulligan: My wife received a letter from James. It says that the (jury) questionnaire would be treated confidentially. My wife's questionnaire was put on the internet by his campaign. In addition, the transcript of the proceedings (was released.) So there was full disclosure that she was married to me. Defense attorney Geoffrey Oglesbynoted he was considering getting her off the jury, but decided to keep her there. She was summoned for jury duty by the court. She had no choice. She had to stay there until she was excused. No one seems to mention that the jury was hung, meaning there wasn't a sole holdout either way with their decision. There was eventually a unanimous vote for not guilty on one charge.

VanEerten: There was nothing put online by my campaign. Whether to turn over a questionnaire rests with the clerk of courts. The clerk has a legal advisor. That advisor was Mr. Mulligan.

Mulligan: The clerk told me he had advice from James. James sent a letter saying the questionnaire would be confidential.

