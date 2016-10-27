Republicans providing more help in local House race than Democrats

The two candidates are battling for an Ohio House seat to represent Erie and Ottawa counties. Arndt is the Republican incumbent. Hartlaub is the Ottawa County auditor.

Pre-general election reports were due Thursday, and both candidates met the deadline, according to publicly available reports displayed on the website of the Ohio Secretary of State.

Arndt filed a report with a cover sheet showing total contributions of $45,215, total expenditures of $43,805 and $13,344 of cash on hand. Hartlaub's cover sheet shows $42,274 of contributions, $33,257 of expenditures and $12,615 of cash on hand.

But the report on in-kind contributions, mostly consisting of mailings and ads from the two parties, shows an advantage for Ardnt. Arndt listed $106,232 of in-kind contributions, while Hartlaub listed less than half of that, $50,747.

Arndt's biggest campaign contributions were $8,000 from Political Education Patterns, the political arm of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18, based in Cleveland. He also got $2,500 apiece from the Erie County Republican PAC and the Realtors PAC. Many of his contributions came from Republicans and business groups.

Hartlaub's biggest contributions were $7,532 from the Ohio Education Association Fund for Children and Public Education; $6,000 from the Ohio State UAW Community Action Program Council and another $5,000 from the Ohio Education Association Fund for Children and Public Education. Prominent local Democrats and labor unions generally showed support for Hartlaub's cause.

Most of Ardnt's $106,232 of in-kind contributions came from the Ohio House Republican Caucus, which made a TV commercial for him and bought air time to get it on TV, and the Ohio Republican Party, which spent tens of thousands of dollars for mailers sent out to voters.

Similarly, most of Hartlaub's in-kind contributions of $50,747 came from the Ohio Democratic Party and the Ohio Democratic Caucus, mostly for mailings, although a sympathetic lawyer, Dennis Murray of Sandusky, paid $1,106 for a room rental and food for a fund-raising event.

The Hartlaub campaign also listed two small in-kind contributions. Lisa Sarty of Port Clinton provided $10 of "hot dog buns for neighborhood dinner," while Adrienne Hines, also of Port Clinton, chipped in $8 of hot dog buns. Ardnt's report lists no contributions of hot dog buns.