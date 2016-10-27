Al Franken stumps in Fremont for Clinton

Senator Al Franken, in a lively and fun meeting, spoke in support of Hillary Clinton at the United Steelworkers Local 1915 office on State Street in Fremont Thursday afternoon.

Franken, who made his name on Saturday Night Live, is the senator for Minnesota. He was in the region as part of a two-day campaign with stops also in Bowling Green and Toledo.

“This is where the rubber meets the road. We know Ohio is going to be close. You do not want to wake up Nov. 9 and think 'I wish I had done more',” Franken said to a crowd of workers, Democratic volunteers and candidates that filled every available bit of space.

Franken spoke of the importance of every vote this election and how as senator he won a hard fought campaign by 312 votes.

“I am the poster boy for how every vote counts,” he said, before ordering everyone to vote and talk to people about the importance of voting.

“Many of you have jobs. Many of you have kids. Ignore them.” Franken joked. “Not to lay a trip on you. It’s just the future of the world,”

But then he spoke in a moment of the seriousness of reality.

“We have 12 days. 12 Days. If we win Ohio, we win. We know that and here is the place Sandusky County.”

Franken has known Clinton for more than 20 years, calling her tough and intelligent.

“She will make a great president,” Franken said.

Franken spoke of Minnesota’s large amount of iron ore.

That iron ore is shipped to Ohio where it is turned into American steel.

“We don't like Chinese steel or the people who buy it,” he said.

“Trump,” those in the crowd replied.

“Yes, Trump,” Franken confirmed. “We do not take kindly to Trump. He makes the items he sells in Bangladesh, Mexico and Chine.”

Franken, despite being on his way to a stop in Bowling Green, stopped for photos and to sign campaign signs for anyone who asked.

At the rally was Karen and Paul Wagner of Fremont.

“I am a former steelworker, retired. Al Franken is wonderful,” Karen said.

Both plan to vote for Clinton and for Ted Strickland.

In the parking lot afterwards, Franken said the president has to have a wide breadth of knowledge and be able to focus on details and issues to make decisions only he or she can make.

“She is focused on helping kids and family,” he said.

Franken then spoke in sharp contrast about Donald Trump.

Trump does not have any interest in public policy and does not have the attention span necessary to be president, he said.

Franken pointed to several of Trump’s business practices.

“He hurt Ohio by dumping Chinese steel. He is not someone who cares about America first,” Franken said.