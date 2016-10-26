'Purged' voters may still be able to cast a ballot

The ACLU issued a "voter alert" on the matter Oct. 20.

"It is critically important that any voter who may have been wrongfully purged from the voter rolls knows that they may still cast a provisional ballot in the 2016 presidential election and it will count. If voters arrive at their polling place on Election Day and they do not appear in the poll books, they should firmly but respectfully insist they have the right to cast a provisional ballot," the voter alert says.

Secretary of State Jon Husted's efforts to purge voter rolls of inactive voters has sparked a partisan back and forth between Husted's office and Democratic officials, with Husted insisting he is following the law, and his critics claiming he has been overzealous and has eliminated actual voters.

The matter has been the subject of litigation.

On Oct 19, U.S. District Court Judge George C. Smith, who is based in Columbus, ordered the state to allow voters who believe they have been purged illegally to cast provisional ballots.

If voter registration information isn't available but the voter has been registered to vote in the past and has not moved to another county, the voter may cast a provisional ballot, the judge ruled. That can be either an absentee in person ballot, an absentee ballot that's been mailed in, or a ballot on election day.

Smith also told Husted to "refrain from denying an absentee ballot application on the basis that the applicant is not currently registered to vote."

Amy Grubbe, a Democrat who is a member of the Erie County Election Board, said voters may call the election board if they need help.

"If a voter has requested a ballot by mail and has not received it, they can check on their ballot status by calling the Erie County Board of Elections at 419.627.7601. Erie County had a number of voters who were purged request their ballot by mail — they need to vote a Provisional Ballot via in-person at the Board of Elections or at their precinct on Election Day," Grubbe emailed the Register.

Grubbe wrote that 7,110 voters were purged in Erie County, while approximately 2 million voters were purged in Ohio.

"Voters should check their voter registration or ballot by mail request by calling the Erie County Board of Elections at 419-627-7601," she wrote.