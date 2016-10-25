Dunlap to debate Stein in House 57 race

NORWALK — The two candidates running for the Ohio House District 57 seat will debate at 1 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 25 at Norwalk High School.

The race between Democrat Tom Dunlap, a county commissioner, and Republican Dick Stein, a businessman who owns Stein Photography, will decide who will replace state Rep. Terry Boose, R-Norwalk, who is leaving the Ohio General Assembly because of term limits.

The debate will be broadcast live on the Sandusky Register's website and then will be available for on demand viewing.

The debate, like other debates put together by the Register, is being sponsored by BGSU Firelands. The Register has been holding a series of debates at local high schools, to educate voters about the issues in the current election season and to give students a chance to learn more about the election system. Most of the questions at the debates are posed by students.

The election winner will represent Huron County and portions of Lorain County.

Stein grew up on a dairy farm and began his photography business at age 19. While building up his business, he worked at an area factory, serving as both a union steward and shift supervisor. He went full time with his business in 1977.

Stein has taught at two photography schools, Winona School of Photography and Triangle Institute of Photography, and has been involved with state and national photography organizations. He has served on many boards and organizations in leadership positions over the years.

Dunlap, a rural New London native, went to work for the Huron County sheriff's office after graduating high school and was elected sheriff in 1984. He served until 1989, then worked for the Bellevue Police Department before becoming academy commander and criminal justice instructor at EHOVE.

After a long career at EHOVE — the school's first responder offerings grew until it became a Public Safety Academy — Dunlap left after being elected a Huron county commissioner in 2012.

2016 Register in-schools debate schedule, sponsored by BGSU Firelands

• 10:30 a.m. Monday at Clyde High School involving the Sandusky County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Tom Stierwalt versus challenger Tim Braun

• 1 p.m. Tuesday at Danbury High School involving the 89th House District candidates: incumbent Steve Arndt versus challenger Larry Hartlaub

• 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Monroeville High School involving the U.S. 4th Congressional District candidates: incumbent Jim Jordan versus Janet Garrett

• 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Townsend Community School involving the Sandusky County sheriff candidates: incumbent Kyle Overmyer versus challenger Chris Hilton and James Consolo.

• 10 a.m.Oct. 20 at Huron High School involving the Erie County commission candidates: challengers Jim Lang versus Matt Old

• 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Liberty Aviation Museum involving the Ottawa County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Mark Mulligan versus challenger James VanEerten

