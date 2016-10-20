Live Stream Decision 2016 Lang and Old debate today from Huron High School Sandusky Register Staff • Today at 8:56 AM Full Decision 2016 Coverage 2016 Register in-schools debate schedule, sponsored by BGSU Firelands • 10:30 a.m. Monday at Clyde High School involving the Sandusky County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Tom Stierwalt versus challenger Tim Braun • 1 p.m. Tuesday at Danbury High School involving the 89th House District candidates: incumbent Steve Arndt versus challenger Larry Hartlaub • 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Monroeville High School involving the U.S. 4th Congressional District candidates: incumbent Jim Jordan versus Janet Garrett • 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Townsend Community School involving the Sandusky County sheriff candidates: incumbent Kyle Overmyer versus challenger Chris Hilton and James Consolo. • 10 a.m.Oct. 20 at Huron High School involving the Erie County commission candidates: challengers Jim Lang versus Matt Old • 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Norwalk High School involving the 57th House District candidates: challengers Tom Dunlap versus Dick Stein • 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Liberty Aviation Museum involving the Ottawa County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Mark Mulligan versus challenger James VanEerten Note: The Register’s Decision 2016 election coverage is sponsored by Mathews Ford Lincoln in Sandusky. All debates will be available for on-demand viewing online at sanduskyregister.com. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.