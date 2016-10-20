Lang and Old debate today from Huron High School

2016 Register in-schools debate schedule, sponsored by BGSU Firelands

• 10:30 a.m. Monday at Clyde High School involving the Sandusky County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Tom Stierwalt versus challenger Tim Braun

• 1 p.m. Tuesday at Danbury High School involving the 89th House District candidates: incumbent Steve Arndt versus challenger Larry Hartlaub

• 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Monroeville High School involving the U.S. 4th Congressional District candidates: incumbent Jim Jordan versus Janet Garrett

• 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Townsend Community School involving the Sandusky County sheriff candidates: incumbent Kyle Overmyer versus challenger Chris Hilton and James Consolo.

• 10 a.m.Oct. 20 at Huron High School involving the Erie County commission candidates: challengers Jim Lang versus Matt Old

• 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Norwalk High School involving the 57th House District candidates: challengers Tom Dunlap versus Dick Stein

• 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Liberty Aviation Museum involving the Ottawa County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Mark Mulligan versus challenger James VanEerten

Note: All debates will be available for on-demand viewing online at sanduskyregister.com.